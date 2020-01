Breaking news: EC bans BJP union minister Anurag Thakur for 3 days from Delhi Assembly election campaign, gags party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for 4 days

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

While Anurag Thakur, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, has been banned from campaigning in Delhi election for three days, the party's MP from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has been gagged for four days for making controversial remarks. 👓 View full article