Rambhakt Gopal's Facebook live videos become rallying point for right-wingers

Mohammad Yasir Irfan RT @sharmasupriya: #BREAKING Rambhakt Gopal poses with Deepak Sharma, Hindutva activist charged in many violent episodes. Deepak Sharma po… 4 seconds ago

The Jerry Zone RT @NextToSRK: See the Facebook profile of 'Rambhakt Gopal' he came live on Facebook before the incident at #Jamia. Just read the comments… 4 seconds ago

Allauddin Momin🌙 RT @Shehla_Rashid: The terrorist who attacked Jamia was Live an hour ago, he was part of the march, quietly stalking his victims (and proba… 21 seconds ago

Mona Ambegaonkar RT @vimoh: Jamia shooting: What we know about ‘Rambhakt Gopal’, who posted live Facebook videos before firing https://t.co/c6hMao1jYd 44 seconds ago

M G M Nair RT @waglenikhil: Jamia firing: What we know about Rambhakt Gopal, who posted live Facebook videos before shooting https://t.co/vGnV4QkOC0 49 seconds ago