Rambhakt Gopal's Facebook live videos become rallying point for right-wingers

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Within an hour of posting four Facebook live videos, Jamia shooter Rambhakt Gopal's Facebook timeline is full of tweets congratulating him on his actions.
Tweets about this

iamyasirirfan

Mohammad Yasir Irfan RT @sharmasupriya: #BREAKING Rambhakt Gopal poses with Deepak Sharma, Hindutva activist charged in many violent episodes. Deepak Sharma po… 4 seconds ago

zone_jerry

The Jerry Zone RT @NextToSRK: See the Facebook profile of 'Rambhakt Gopal' he came live on Facebook before the incident at #Jamia. Just read the comments… 4 seconds ago

Allauddinmomee

Allauddin Momin🌙 RT @Shehla_Rashid: The terrorist who attacked Jamia was Live an hour ago, he was part of the march, quietly stalking his victims (and proba… 21 seconds ago

MonaAmbegaonkar

Mona Ambegaonkar RT @vimoh: Jamia shooting: What we know about ‘Rambhakt Gopal’, who posted live Facebook videos before firing https://t.co/c6hMao1jYd 44 seconds ago

mgmnair

M G M Nair RT @waglenikhil: Jamia firing: What we know about Rambhakt Gopal, who posted live Facebook videos before shooting https://t.co/vGnV4QkOC0 49 seconds ago

faizan_mfhezi

Bey RT @iamrana: Rambhakt Gopal has been posting on Facebook about his plans. Live streaming from what I gather. He's chanting slogans of givi… 59 seconds ago

