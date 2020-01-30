Global  

Will take strict action, culprit won't be spared: Home Minister Amit Shah on Jamia firing incident

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The tweet from Shah came a few hours after a young man opened fire on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi's Jamia area earlier on Thursday.
News video: Vote for BJP so current hits Shaheen Bagh: Amit Shah poll pitch in Delhi

Vote for BJP so current hits Shaheen Bagh: Amit Shah poll pitch in Delhi 05:10

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a roadshow in poll-bound Delhi. Shah held a roadshow on Gamri Road in Delhi's Ghonda. Shah was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Later in the day, Shah addressed a rally in Delhi's Babarpur.

