Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi: Pawan Jallad arrives at Tihar before scheduled hanging in Nirbhaya case; uncertainty over execution

Delhi: Pawan Jallad arrives at Tihar before scheduled hanging in Nirbhaya case; uncertainty over execution

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday, two days ahead of the Nirbhaya case convicts' scheduled execution, officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Smriti Irani blames AAP for delay in hanging Nirbhaya case convicts [Video]Smriti Irani blames AAP for delay in hanging Nirbhaya case convicts

Smriti Irani blames AAP for delay in hanging Nirbhaya case convicts

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 04:42Published

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrant to convicts | OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrant to convicts | OneIndia News

Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on February 1st, Kejriwal denies AAP fault for delays in execution, Smriti Irani hits out at AAP for its sympathy to the convicts, Piyush Goyal says statement on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Hangman from Meerut reaches Tihar, dummy hanging today

Pawan Jallad, the hangman from Meerut jail who is scheduled to hang the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case, reached Delhi on Thursday evening.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAMid-Day

Delhi court rejects review plea of Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta’s father

A Delhi Court on Monday (January 27) dismissed the review petition filed by father of one of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convicts, Pawan Gupta,...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayHinduIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.