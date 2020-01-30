Global  

Karanvir Bohra deported at New Delhi airport — know why

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Actor Karanvir Bohra was flying off to Nepal, but says he got deported at New Delhi airport because he wasn't reportedly carrying the required documents.
Actor Karanvir Bohra sent back from Delhi airport

Karanvir was going to Nepal, but the actor was detained at New Delhi on the grounds that he only had his Aadhar Card as an ID proof which is not accepted as an...
IndiaTimes

