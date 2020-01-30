Global  

Nirbhaya case: Convicts move court for stay on execution, SC rejects third curative plea

Nirbhaya case: Convicts move court for stay on execution, SC rejects third curative plea

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on Feb 1st 6am | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on Feb 1st 6am | Oneindia News

ENDING SUSPENSE OVER THE EXECUTION OF THE 4 CONVICTS OF THE NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CASE, FINALLY A NEW DATE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED. DELHI'S PATIALA HOUSE COURT HAS ISSUED A FRESH DEATH WARRANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published

Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News

SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Court lashes Delhi police for arresting Bhim Army chief over CAA protest, Delhi Police to send notices to 34 people in JNU violence case, NHRC records..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published


SC dismisses curative plea of death row convict Akshay Kumar Singh in Nirbhaya case

The top court also rejected convict Akshay Kumar Singh's plea seeking stay of his execution. "The application for oral hearing is rejected. The application for...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

MHA moves SC over 'victim-centric' guidelines

The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court for fixing a seven-day deadline for the execution of death row convicts. The plea of the ministry of home affairs...
IndiaTimes

firazuddeen

MD🇮🇳firazuddeen RT @TOIDelhi: Nirbhaya case: Convicts move court for stay on execution, SC rejects third curative plea https://t.co/nj8OQPzj4E 2 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Nirbhaya case: Convicts move court for stay on execution, SC rejects third curative plea https://t.co/qbDHAoGApA 9 minutes ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi Nirbhaya case: Convicts move court for stay on execution, SC rejects third curative plea https://t.co/nj8OQPzj4E 11 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Nirbhaya case: Convicts move court for stay on execution, SC rejects third curative plea https://t.co/FZTmRdp4MB 2 hours ago

newstrackmedia

Newstrack #Nirbhaya Case: Convicts move court seeking stay on Feb 1 executions... https://t.co/aXzr64Zx1j 4 hours ago

_mindian

Bharathiya! Nirbhaya convicts move court seeking stay on executions https://t.co/CM5iPAwEJJ 4 hours ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: Death row convicts in #NirbhayaCase move court seeking stay on February 1 executions https://t.co/35J5FbYIEO via @TOIDelh… 5 hours ago

Amrita_Dutt

Amrita Dutt These motherfuckers bastards should be publicly catasrated and hung to death. https://t.co/9fvvUf68Bq Honorable Sup… https://t.co/SV5MwUiH19 6 hours ago

