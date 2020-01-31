Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > After BJP's defiance, EC says Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma can't campaign

After BJP's defiance, EC says Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma can't campaign

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Election Commission on Thursday barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks. The ban came into force from 5 pm on Thursday. The EC said the decision was taken as it was not satisfied with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi Polls 2020: Poll body orders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's removal as star campaigners

Delhi Polls 2020: Poll body orders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's removal as star campaigners 03:46

 POLL BODY CRACKS WHIP ON BJP'S ANURAG THAKUR & PARVESH VERMA, BADMINTON CHAMPION SAINA NEHWAL JOINS BJP, HIGH DRAMA IN KERALA ASSEMBLY, UDF MLAS PROTEST AGAINST KERALA GUV, UNCERTAINTY LOOMS OVER NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' FEB 1 HANGING, JAGAN REDDY FACES TROUBLE FROM FAMILY, COUSIN GOES TO COURT OVER...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Don't think EC felt I said anything wrong parvesh Verma on removal from BJP's campaigners list [Video]Don't think EC felt I said anything wrong parvesh Verma on removal from BJP's campaigners list

Don't think EC felt I said anything wrong parvesh Verma on removal from BJP's campaigners list

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Anti-CAA protest in West Bengal's Murshidabad: 2 dead in firing, 3 injured | Oneindia News [Video]Anti-CAA protest in West Bengal's Murshidabad: 2 dead in firing, 3 injured | Oneindia News

CABINET APPROVES RAISING OF UPPER LIMIT FOR PERMITTING ABORTIONS TO 24 WEEKS , FIRING, BOMBS HURLED AT ANTI-CAA PROTEST IN WEST BENGAL'S MURSHIDABAD, POLL BODY CRACKS WHIP ON BJP'S ANURAG THAKUR &..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CEO sends reports to EC on provocative statements by BJP leaders

Delhi CEO submitted reports to the Election Commission on “provocative” language used by BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma during election campaign.
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Delhi polls: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from BJP's star campaigners list

He has been given 12 noon on January 30 to reply to the notice.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.