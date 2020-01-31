Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Jamia firing: Students protesting outside Delhi Police HQ detained

Jamia firing: Students protesting outside Delhi Police HQ detained

Zee News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Delhi Police on Friday (January 31) has detained student protesters of Jamia Milia Islamia who were sitting outside the police headquarters at ITO. The demonstrations began last night condemning the firing incident near Jamia which left one student injured.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Couldn't react immediately': Special Commissioner at Jamia shooting incident [Video]'Couldn't react immediately': Special Commissioner at Jamia shooting incident

Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan met injured Jamia student on Thursday. Ranjan said police couldn't react immediately as things escalated very quickly. Meanwhile, protesters gathered at Delhi Police..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes [Video]Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes

MAN OPENS FIRE AT JAMIA PROTEST, OWAISI HITS OUT AT PM MODI MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi police too register case against JNU student Sarjeel Imam

Police said that the student had delivered a ‘hate speech’ at Shaheen Bagh on January 13.
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

'Ye lo azaadi,' yelled the shooter after firing at protesters in Jamia

'Ye lo azaadi,' yelled the shooter after firing at protesters in Jamia*New Delhi:* A 25-year-old student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man, who identifies himself as Rambhakt Gopal, opened fire at a group of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

UmeshJhaJi

Umesh Kumar Jha RT @ZeeNews: Jamia firing: Students protesting outside Delhi Police HQ detained https://t.co/4LpkT3ChJT 9 minutes ago

KHANAZIZ697

Aziz Khan RT @firstpost: Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of #DelhiPolice said that firing at #Jamia Millia Islamia, where a shooter fired at stu… 37 minutes ago

Shams9717850378

Shams Tabrez RT @IndiaToday: The students said they were protesting against the Delhi Police for being a "mute spectator" while a man fired a pistol at… 51 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Jamia firing: Students protesting outside Delhi Police HQ detained https://t.co/4LpkT3ChJT 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.