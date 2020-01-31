Global  

Nirbhaya case: Hangman from Meerut reaches Tihar, dummy hanging today

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Pawan Jallad, the hangman from Meerut jail who is scheduled to hang the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case, reached Delhi on Thursday evening.
