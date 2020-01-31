Wife of Farrukhabad hostage-taker thrashed by locals, dies

Global  

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
*Lucknow:* The wife of a man who was killed for holding children as hostages at Farrukhabad, died after being brutally thrashed by villagers on Friday, police said. After being beaten up by the locals, the woman was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

"When we sent her to the...
