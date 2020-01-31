'CAA will be recorded as black law in history', says Urmila Matondkar

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Pune:* Actor Urmila Matondkar said on Thursday that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be known as the "black law in the history" and compared it with the Rowlatt Act.



Speaking at an event here on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Urmila said, "After the end of the Second World War in 1919, the British knew that...


