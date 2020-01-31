Global  

Violence during protests weakens democracy: President Ram Nath Kovind

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
"My govt is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country," President Ram Nath Kovond said. The speech came a day before the tabling of the Union Budget on Feb 1.
News video: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights 08:13

 President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session of Parliament. He highlighted the achievements of the government and also laid down the future course of action. He thanked all MPs for passing very important bills in the Parliament.

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘CAA fulfilled Gandhi’s dream’: President Kovind; opposition creates ruckus [Video]‘CAA fulfilled Gandhi’s dream’: President Kovind; opposition creates ruckus

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. President Kovind said that the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfilled the dream..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:48Published

'At Home' Reception: PM Modi, Jair Bolsonaro hosted by President Kovind [Video]'At Home' Reception: PM Modi, Jair Bolsonaro hosted by President Kovind

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, hosted the chief guest of the 71st Republic Day celebrations, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prez terms CAA 'historic', oppn members protest

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as "historic" in his address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament,...
IndiaTimes

Amid protests, President Ram Nath Kovind says accept laws passed by House

President Ram Nath Kovind said laws passed by Parliament should be accepted by citizens. The President’s remarks came during his address to the joint sitting...
IndiaTimes

