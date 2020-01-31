Violence during protests weakens democracy: President Ram Nath Kovind
Friday, 31 January 2020 () "My govt is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country," President Ram Nath Kovond said. The speech came a day before the tabling of the Union Budget on Feb 1.
President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session of Parliament. He highlighted the achievements of the government and also laid down the future course of action. He thanked all MPs for passing very important bills in the Parliament.
President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. President Kovind said that the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfilled the dream..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:48Published