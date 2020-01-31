Global  

Amit Shah lauds UP Police for safe rescue of children in Farrukhabad

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
"It is laudable that Uttar Pradesh Police with its efficient strategy and planning safely rescued all the children, who were held hostage at Farrukhabad," said Shah on Twitter in Hindi. The home minister further congratulated Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the police administration for having successfully carried out the operation.
