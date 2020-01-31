Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ahead of Delhi election, BJP stings AAP over 1,000 mohalla clinics, Arvind Kejriwal calls it `fake`

Ahead of Delhi election, BJP stings AAP over 1,000 mohalla clinics, Arvind Kejriwal calls it `fake`

Zee News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Kejriwal said that BJP is demeaning the people of Delhi by making such fake vidoes as they have worked really hard to establish 450 World Class Mohalla Clinics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress

Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress 03:02

 The battle for the throne of Delhi is on in full pitch. The Delhi election is significant for all the three contesting parties. Watch this video to find out why.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP [Video]'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back at BJP after he was labelled a 'terrorist' by Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma. APP has written to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer demanding FIR against Verma.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:33Published

Delhi polls CM Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi [Video]Delhi polls CM Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi

Delhi polls CM Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ahead of Delhi election, BJP stings AAP over 1,000 mohalla clinics, Arvind Kejriwal calls it 'fake'

Kejriwal said that BJP is demeaning the people of Delhi by making such fake vidoes as they have worked really hard to establish 450 World Class Mohalla Clinics.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP gets TMC support in Delhi Assembly election 2020

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received support from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee for the Delhi Assembly election 2020. TMC...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theupdaterpost

Daily News Ahead of Delhi election, BJP stings AAP over 1,000 mohalla clinics, Arvind Kejriwal calls it `fake` https://t.co/OiNRZgTMHx 2 hours ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News Ahead of Delhi election, BJP stings AAP over 1,000 mohalla clinics, Arvind Kejriwal calls it ‘fake’… https://t.co/z8fbRFyVuO 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.