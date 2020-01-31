Global  

Budget session 2020: President says CAA fulfils Mahatma Gandhi's wish, skips NRC reference in Parliament address

DNA Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Addressing the Parliament on the first day of the Budget session 2020, the President said both the Houses of Parliament fulfilled the wish of Mahatma Gandhi.
 President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. President Kovind said that the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfilled the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

