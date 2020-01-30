Bank employees across India participate in two-day nationwide strike

Akshay RT @BangaloreMirror: Bank employees from across the country on Friday participated in the two-day nationwide bank strike called by the Unit… 1 week ago dharmendra bhambu RT @investonline_in: Thousands of #bank employees are likely to join a day-long bank #strike across India today. Several public sector bank… 1 week ago Bangalore Mirror Bank employees from across the country on Friday participated in the two-day nationwide bank strike called by the U… https://t.co/GWZ0Dfpz4w 1 week ago THE SEN TIMES Bank employees across India participate in 2-day nationwide strike https://t.co/h1ErxY9Set https://t.co/FPqvkZCYeE 1 week ago SK Iyer Banking services will be affected across India as several bank employees' unions have called for a two-day bank str… https://t.co/8UUqZFyn55 1 week ago