Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Kovind said in the environment prevailing in the aftermath of partition, the Father of the NationMahatma Gandhi had said: "Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan, who do not wish to live there, can come to India. It is the duty of the government of India to ensure a normal life for them".
President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. President Kovind said that the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfilled the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.