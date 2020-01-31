Global  

Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind

Friday, 31 January 2020
Kovind said in the environment prevailing in the aftermath of partition, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had said: "Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan, who do not wish to live there, can come to India. It is the duty of the government of India to ensure a normal life for them".
 President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. President Kovind said that the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfilled the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

Recent related news

Prez terms CAA 'historic', oppn members protest

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as "historic" in his address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament,...
IndiaTimes

President misquoted Mahatma Gandhi to justify CAA: Left parties

Left parties on Friday slammed President Ram Nath Kovind for misquoting Mahatma Gandhi to "justify" the amended Citizenship Act. CPM general secretary Sitaram...
IndiaTimes

