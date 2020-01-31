Chandra V Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind https://t.co/zaiN3JQpuy via NaMo App https://t.co/drdb5vO7U3 17 minutes ago Gautam Aggarwal Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind https://t.co/0zNIoaoelM via NaMo App https://t.co/RWFatoXez4 2 hours ago TQF, Assam™ Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind https://t.co/4ug5PJcrxb via NaMo App https://t.co/ac4ci2I0wt 3 hours ago Vikas singh RT @sanjaythaakur72: Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind https://t.co/XBoZXLPTyx via NaMo App ht… 5 hours ago Tapan Prusty Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind https://t.co/eSK6Xxc7bP via NaMo App https://t.co/xHHPXvLV0r 5 hours ago संजय ठाकुर Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind https://t.co/XBoZXLPTyx via NaMo App https://t.co/YBZghV6Yke 5 hours ago Nagendra Yarabolu Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind https://t.co/uENIUM36ST via NaMo App https://t.co/wFH1vQKKZr 5 hours ago PR HARI KRISHNAN Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: President Kovind https://t.co/pYQySLOaJt via NaMo App https://t.co/w3XefHqdFn 6 hours ago