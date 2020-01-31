Nasa decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of operation

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

NASA has decommissioned the Spitzer Space Telescope, one of its greatest observatories which has studied the universe by detecting cosmic infrared radiation for more than 16 years, the US space agency said in a statement. Spitzer, which was launched in 2003, studied some of the most distant galaxies ever detected with the light from some of the cosmic bodies travelling for billions of years to reach the telescope, NASA said.


