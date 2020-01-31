Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Spitzer Space Telescope > Nasa decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of operation

Nasa decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of operation

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
NASA has decommissioned the Spitzer Space Telescope, one of its greatest observatories which has studied the universe by detecting cosmic infrared radiation for more than 16 years, the US space agency said in a statement. Spitzer, which was launched in 2003, studied some of the most distant galaxies ever detected with the light from some of the cosmic bodies travelling for billions of years to reach the telescope, NASA said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sun pictures: World's largest solar telescope captures surface in unprecedented detail [Video]Sun pictures: World's largest solar telescope captures surface in unprecedented detail

Sun pictures: World's largest solar telescope captures surface in unprecedented detail

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:39Published

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster [Video]This Day in History: Challenger Disaster

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster January 28, 1986 Seventy-three seconds after its 11:38 a.m. launch, NASA's space shuttle exploded, killing all seven crew members. Among the crew was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of service

NASA is flipping the switch on the Spitzer Space Telescope today. The observatory has made groundbreaking discoveries about the universe since its launch in...
engadget

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope Ends Mission of Astronomical Discovery

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope Ends Mission of Astronomical DiscoveryPasadena CA (JPL) Jan 31, 2020 After more than 16 years studying the universe in infrared light, revealing new wonders in our solar system, our galaxy and...
Space Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_EmilyBot

Emily RT @TOIIndiaNews: Nasa decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of operation https://t.co/bumAcvNCwo 24 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Nasa decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of operation https://t.co/bumAcvNCwo 25 minutes ago

UpSearch

UpSearch * NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of service https://t.co/UYyv7mHCHx @engadget 2 hours ago

TelegraphLocal

TelegraphLocal NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of service By Donovan Wilkins https://t.co/ZbZiuNtnTj https://t.co/SCwP7vnmz5 2 hours ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of service https://t.co/oq2ESoHf26 #engadget #tomgadget 2 hours ago

statevision_jmu

statevision.in NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of operation - https://t.co/68OyMCAN6g… https://t.co/UWJGsI2T6g 3 hours ago

vysds

vysds☕🏃‍♂️🔭🌄 NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of service https://t.co/X46GvnAOCp via @engadget 3 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times NASA decommissions Spitzer Space Telescope after 16 years of operation https://t.co/E2F7b2VqYg 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.