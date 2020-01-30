Linda Hamilton on Terminator franchise: I would be quite happy to never return
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Actress Linda Hamilton would be happy to never return to The Terminator franchise unless she can star in a stripped down smaller film. Hamilton, 63, returned to the franchise after nearly three decades for Terminator: Dark Fate, which received strong reviews but disappointed at the box office putting creator James Cameron's plans for a trilogy in jeopardy.
