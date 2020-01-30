Linda Hamilton on Terminator franchise: I would be quite happy to never return

Global  

Bollywood Life Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Actress Linda Hamilton would be happy to never return to The Terminator franchise unless she can star in a stripped down smaller film. Hamilton, 63, returned to the franchise after nearly three decades for Terminator: Dark Fate, which received strong reviews but disappointed at the box office putting creator James Cameron's plans for a trilogy in jeopardy.
