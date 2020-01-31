Harvey Weinstein trial: #MeToo accused offered 3 movies to a woman in exchange for a threesome, says witness
Friday, 31 January 2020 () A witness has testified that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had offered her three films in exchange for a threesome. Two more women took the witness stand in New York on Wednesday. They described unwanted sexual encounters with Weinstein in 2004 and 2005.
