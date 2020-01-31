Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial: #MeToo accused offered 3 movies to a woman in exchange for a threesome, says witness

Friday, 31 January 2020
A witness has testified that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had offered her three films in exchange for a threesome. Two more women took the witness stand in New York on Wednesday. They described unwanted sexual encounters with Weinstein in 2004 and 2005.
 Two more women took the stand Wednesday in the Harvey Weinstein trial as prosecutors try to prove he's a serial predator. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

