Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Arvind Kejriwal > Modi is my PM as well: Kejriwal slams Pakistan's interference in Delhi elections

Modi is my PM as well: Kejriwal slams Pakistan's interference in Delhi elections

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Coming down heavily on Fawad Chaudhry for his tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will not tolerate any interference from Pakistan in India's internal matters and that Modi is my PM as well.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes

Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes 04:07

 MAN OPENS FIRE AT JAMIA PROTEST, OWAISI HITS OUT AT PM MODI MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA CONVICT ASKS DELHI COURT TO PUT EXECUTION ON...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kya Modi ji apki haisiyat Congress MP [Video]Kya Modi ji apki haisiyat Congress MP

Kya Modi ji apki haisiyat Congress MP

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published

All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia [Video]All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia

NOBEL LAUREATE ABHIJIT BANERJEE SPEAKS UP ON UNION BUDGET EXPECTATIONS, PRASHANT KISHOR: CAA & NRC WON'T BE IMPLEMENTED IN BIHAR, OPPOSITION MEET ON CAA & NRC TOMORROW IN DELHI, OUTGOING INDIAN ENVOY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Modi is my PM as well: Kejriwal slams Pakistan

Coming down heavily on Fawad Chaudhry for his tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will not...
IndiaTimes

Indian PM Modi says it will take Indian army 10 days max to ‘make Pakistan ...

Indian PM Modi says it will take Indian army 10 days max to ‘make Pakistan ...Indian PM Narendra Modi has said that the Indian military is capable of reducing neighboring Pakistan effectively to a pile of rubble and that is within a week -...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: Modi is my PM as well: @ArvindKejriwal slams Pakistan's interference in Delhi elections READ: https://t.co/IBSTOxQoQq h… 1 minute ago

AbdulMannanaik

AbdulQadir Mannanaik Let our hounarable PM take note of this message as Kejriwal proudly answering to Pakistan that Mr Modi is my PM. M… https://t.co/lgBdfORDqt 2 minutes ago

s_sundararajan

S.sundararajan Modi is my PM as well: Kejriwal slams Pakistan's interference in Delhi elections | India News - Times of India… https://t.co/tefmmnMSw7 41 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India Modi is my PM as well: @ArvindKejriwal slams Pakistan's interference in Delhi elections READ:… https://t.co/MMVraOyzFg 58 minutes ago

kamalkanya

KAMAL AGRAWAL kanjaru hand in glove with Pakistan He always speak of Pakistan's language , stand up in support of terrorists and… https://t.co/ZZbumRzfGJ 1 hour ago

latestly

LatestLY Arvind Kejriwal Slams Pakistan's Interference in Delhi Elections, Says Narendra Modi is My Prime Minister as Well… https://t.co/M89gaHgqj3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.