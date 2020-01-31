Hopes shattered but will continue fight till convicts are hanged: Nirbhaya's mother

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday said that her family will continue the legal battle till her daughter's rapists are executed. ''The lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh has challenged me saying that the convicts will never be executed. I will continue my fight. The government will have to execute the convicts,'' a teary-eyed Asha Devi said after a Delhi court postponed the execution of death warrants till further order. 👓 View full article

