Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Hopes shattered but will continue fight till convicts are hanged: Nirbhaya's mother

Hopes shattered but will continue fight till convicts are hanged: Nirbhaya's mother

Zee News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday said that her family will continue the legal battle till her daughter's rapists are executed. ''The lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh has challenged me saying that the convicts will never be executed. I will continue my fight. The government will have to execute the convicts,'' a teary-eyed Asha Devi said after a Delhi court postponed the execution of death warrants till further order.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Can hope but not sure if Feb 01 will be final date NCW on hanging of Nirbhaya convicts [Video]Can hope but not sure if Feb 01 will be final date NCW on hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Can hope but not sure if Feb 01 will be final date NCW on hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published

Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News [Video]Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News

UNION MINISTERS' J&K VISIT POST ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 BEGINS TODAY, PAKISTAN CONDEMNS BIPIN RAWAT'S 'DE-RADICALISATION CAMPS IN KASHMIR' REMARK, INDIRA JAISING URGES NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER TO PARDON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hopes dashed but will fight till convicts are hanged: Nirbhaya's mother

"These convicts have no right to live. We keep getting disappointed by the system. I will continue my fight till the convicts are hanged," said Nirbhaya's mother...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

Nirbhaya Case: Hearing on death row convicts' plea to stay execution today

A Delhi court will on Friday hear a plea of Nirbhaya gangrape-mureder case death row convicts seeking a stay on the executions scheduled for February 1 as they...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

30b459743d22481

कृष्ण मणि तिवारी RT @ZeeNews: Hopes shattered but will continue fight till all convicts are hanged: #Nirbhaya's mother https://t.co/bs7gI38h4R 13 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Hopes shattered but will continue fight till all convicts are hanged: #Nirbhaya's mother https://t.co/bs7gI38h4R 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.