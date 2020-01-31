Global  

Hopes dashed but will fight till convicts are hanged: Nirbhaya's mother

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
"These convicts have no right to live. We keep getting disappointed by the system. I will continue my fight till the convicts are hanged," said Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday adding that her "hopes are dashed". She said the criminals' lawyers had the audacity to "challenge me in court that they will not be hanged" due to loopholes in the system.
Hanging of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts deferred; victim’s mother breaks down [Video]Hanging of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts deferred; victim’s mother breaks down

Mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim expressed shock over after Delhi court stayed hanging of the convicts. She said the lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh, challenged her saying the convicts will never..

Can hope but not sure if Feb 01 will be final date NCW on hanging of Nirbhaya convicts [Video]Can hope but not sure if Feb 01 will be final date NCW on hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Convicts have made mockery of law, hope they are hanged on Feb 1, says Nirbhaya's mother


Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive rapists

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the rapists, saying 'that lady...
