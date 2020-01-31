Global  

Truck driver, carrying JeM terrorists killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway encounter, connected to Pulwama terror attack

Friday, 31 January 2020
Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed and a policeman injured in the encounter between security forces and terrorists near the Bann toll post in Nagrota on the highway.
