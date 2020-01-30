Global  

India witnessing inclusive, all-round development under PM Modi: Nadda on President's address

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The dream of inclusive and all-round development of the country is being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday while hailing the presidential address on the first day of the Budget session.
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute

 President Kovind, PM Modi and several other top politicians paid tribute to the father of the nation on his death anniversary. The leaders had gathered at Rajghat where they paid homage and later took part in an interfaith prayer in at the site.

