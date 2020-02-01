Delhi election: Cash, liquor, other items worth over Rs 45 cr seized

This includes over Rs 7 crores in cash, more than 1 crore worth liquor, over Rs 5 crores worth drugs and narcotics, more than Rs 28 crores worth precious metals, and over Rs 1.70 crore of other items and freebies during the period, read a statement from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

