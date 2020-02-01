|
Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Air India flight brings back 324 Indians from China
|
|
Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here on Saturday morning, officials said.
The plane reached Delhi around 7.30 am, they said. "With 324 passengers, special flight has taken off for India from Wuhan. It may reach Delhi at 7.30am," said an...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this