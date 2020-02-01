Global  

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Air India flight brings back 324 Indians from China

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here on Saturday morning, officials said.

The plane reached Delhi around 7.30 am, they said. "With 324 passengers, special flight has taken off for India from Wuhan. It may reach Delhi at 7.30am," said an...
News video: Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi 04:30

 Air India flight carrying Indians from China’s Wuhan reaches India. The jet with over 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in Delhi. The Indians will undergo a screening at the airport.

Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts [Video]Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts

Over 300 Indians reached Delhi from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan. A special Air India jet was dedicated to bring them from China’s Wuhan. The evacuated Indians were taken to ITBP’s Chhawla camp and..

Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan for evacuation of Indians [Video]Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan for evacuation of Indians

Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan for evacuation of Indians

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight evacuating 324 Indians from China’s Wuhan lands in Delhi

As expected, the flight landed at Delhi airport at around 7.30 a.m. on February 1.
Hindu

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's special flight to depart from Delhi today, to fly Indians from Wuhan

*New Delhi:* Amid the scare caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Air India will on Friday depart from Delhi to Wuhan for the evacuation of Indians...
Mid-Day

