Kundali Bhagya 1 February 2020 Preview: Preeta asks Sarla to trust Karan

Bollywood Life Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Kundali Bhagya 1 February 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Sarla and Shrishty tell Preeta that they got a laywer but Preeta says Karan has already promised to release her from jail.
Recent related news

Kundali Bhagya 30 January 2020 Preview: Karan informs Rishabh about Preeta's arrest

Kundali Bhagya 30 January 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Karan goes home and tells Rishabh that Preeta is in jail again but Rishabh refuses to believe him.
Bollywood Life

Kundali Bhagya 29 January 2020 Preview: Karan assures Preeta to get her out of jail with a clean chit

Kundali Bhagya 29 January 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Karan vows to save Preeta and get her a clean chit
Bollywood Life

