Finance Minister: Budget 2020 provides additional Rs 69,000 crores for health sector
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020 provides an additional Rs 69,000 crore for the health sector. "Budget 2020 provides an additional Rs 69,000 crore for the health sector," she said during her budget speech.
