Finance Minister: Budget 2020 provides additional Rs 69,000 crores for health sector

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020 provides an additional Rs 69,000 crore for the health sector. "Budget 2020 provides an additional Rs 69,000 crore for the health sector," she said during her budget speech.

The Finance Minister proposed to attach a medical...
News video: Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 action plan of budget | Oneindia News

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 action plan of budget | Oneindia News 01:01

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun presenting her second Union Budget. As she rises to reveal her answer to a frail economy, steps to boost consumer demand and revive growth will be watched closely. Beganning her presentation in parliament with a tribute to former Finance Minister Arun...

