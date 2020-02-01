Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget 2020-21 woven around three prominent themes
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* Aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all are the three prominent themes of the Union Budget 2020-21, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.
"This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun presenting her second Union Budget. As she rises to reveal her answer to a frail economy, steps to boost consumer demand and revive growth will be watched closely. Beganning her presentation in parliament with a tribute to former Finance Minister Arun...