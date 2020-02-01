Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget 2020-21 woven around three prominent themes

Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget 2020-21 woven around three prominent themes

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all are the three prominent themes of the Union Budget 2020-21, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

"This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 action plan of budget | Oneindia News

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 action plan of budget | Oneindia News 01:01

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun presenting her second Union Budget. As she rises to reveal her answer to a frail economy, steps to boost consumer demand and revive growth will be watched closely. Beganning her presentation in parliament with a tribute to former Finance Minister Arun...

Recent related videos from verified sources

What senior citizens want from Nirmala Sitharaman | If I Were FM | Budget 2020 [Video]What senior citizens want from Nirmala Sitharaman | If I Were FM | Budget 2020

Hindustan Times speaks to senior citizens on the upcoming budget to find out their expectations from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Issues focussed by senior citizens include economic..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published

IF I WERE FM | What startups want from Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2020 [Video]IF I WERE FM | What startups want from Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2020

The union budget is round the corner. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget on February 1. As the budget brings expectation, here's what the entrepreneurs have to say.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman to present her second budget today - when and where to watch

Budget 2020: This is the seventh consecutive Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the second Budget of Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance...
DNA

Budget Session of Parliament commences today; FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2019-20

 The budget session of Parliament will commence on Friday (January 31). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2019-20 in the...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY #UnionBudget2020-21: Rs 100 Crore for India Hosting G20 Presidency in 2022, Says Finance Minister… https://t.co/jKXjM08qOc 42 seconds ago

Naveenkr02266

Naveen kr RT @ETPanache: @nsitharaman #NirmalaSitharaman quotes Kashmiri verse in Parl; says #Budget strives to create 'a caring and compassionate #I… 1 minute ago

MohdAjmalKhan06

Mohammad Ajmal Khan RT @TheQuint: LIVE | "Around 70 of more than 100 income tax deductions and exemptions have been removed, in order to simplify tax system an… 2 minutes ago

AnjaliManda

Anjali Bhatt Manda RT @EconomicTimes: A degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional… 2 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald FM Nirmala Sitharaman said a task force will be set up to recommend marriageable age for women. #Budget2020WithDH… https://t.co/RBbJxUym0N 2 minutes ago

prashantarchu

PRASHANT KASHYAP RT @htTweets: #BudgetWithHT | “People earning till Rs 5 lakh need not pay any income tax," says finance minister @nsitharaman Check revis… 2 minutes ago

Saket_says

Saket Gupta RT @IndianExpress: #Budget2020 Five Archelogical sites to be developed as iconic sites with onsite museum in Haryana, UP, Gujarat, Tamil Na… 3 minutes ago

CPrajapati83

Chandan Prajapati 'GST most historic reform', says Nirmala Sitharaman as she pays homage to Arun Jaitley... https://t.co/HkMwpLPkY9 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.