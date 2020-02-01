Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar`s verse as `5 jewels of good country` Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

After quoting Kashmiri poet Dinanath Kaul Nadim in her speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar as she presented Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha on Saturday (February 1). Sitharaman quoted the Tamil poet on health, wealth, farm productivity, happiness and security as imperatives of a country. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Newsindia2world Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar`s verse as `5 jewels of good country` https://t.co/NtNIeDiBZd https://t.co/PU2uIbWDWK 50 minutes ago Sudhir Puthran 🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: #BudgetOnZee Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar's poem verse as '5 jewels of good country' https://t.co/Xg… 53 minutes ago Zee News #BudgetOnZee Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar's poem verse as '5 jewels of good country' https://t.co/XgjLGF7JrX 1 hour ago