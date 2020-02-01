Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar`s verse as `5 jewels of good country`

Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar`s verse as `5 jewels of good country`

Zee News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
After quoting Kashmiri poet Dinanath Kaul Nadim in her speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar as she presented Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha on Saturday (February 1). Sitharaman quoted the Tamil poet on health, wealth, farm productivity, happiness and security as imperatives of a country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar`s verse as `5 jewels of good country` https://t.co/NtNIeDiBZd https://t.co/PU2uIbWDWK 50 minutes ago

SudhirPuthran

Sudhir Puthran 🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: #BudgetOnZee Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar's poem verse as '5 jewels of good country' https://t.co/Xg… 53 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News #BudgetOnZee Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar's poem verse as '5 jewels of good country' https://t.co/XgjLGF7JrX 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.