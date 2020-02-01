Companies Act to be amended to decriminalise civil offences: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government plans to amend the Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences. In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said tax harassment cannot be tolerated and added that wealth creators will be respected in the country.
