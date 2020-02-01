Companies Act to be amended to decriminalise civil offences: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Global  

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 February 2020
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government plans to amend the Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences. In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said tax harassment cannot be tolerated and added that wealth creators will be respected in the country.
Budget 2020 live streaming: Watch Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget budget for financial year 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Saturday. 
Zee News

Budget 2020-21: Government announces Rs 99,300 crores for education sector

*New Delhi:* A sum of Rs 99,300 crores for education for the year 2020-21 will be provided, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes

