Sooryavanshi: Jackie Shroff is the new addition to the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer

Bollywood Life Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty introduces a new member of his Cop Universe. Jackie Shroff has joined the stellar cast of the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi. Check out the story to find out more
News video: Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale

Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale 02:36

 Revealed the full details of grand finale preparations, the budget of the show, mall task and a possiblity of double eviction, teaser launch of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starer Sooryavanshi in the recent times of Bigg Boss 13. Watch out here full details.

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha | Stars Leave For Their Vacation [Video]Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha | Stars Leave For Their Vacation

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and other stars were spotted leaving for their New Year vacations. They were spotted at the airport. Watch the vdieo.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 06:26Published


Jackie joins the stellar cast of Sooryavanshi

While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has already created a buzz amongst the people, the makers surprised the audience with the new member.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif's on the sets 'shenanigans'

Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Sooryavanshi is the new talk among movie enthusiasts, and recently, the actress added to the excitement of the fans as she shared a...
Mid-Day

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Sooryavanshi: Jackie Shroff is the new addition to the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer https://t.co/ZP6Mzr0uHM https://t.co/lCy5rKn31L 5 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Sooryavanshi: Jackie Shroff is the new addition to the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer #AkshayKumar… https://t.co/vRcEQvEHxB 13 minutes ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV .@bindasbhidu is the latest addition to the Cop Universe as he joins @akshaykumar and #KatrinaKaif starrer… https://t.co/MvoYgBxfz7 1 hour ago

tweet2prashant

Prashant Pandey A new addition to Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe!_ Jackie Shroff has joined the stellar cast of the much awaited film… https://t.co/Iz3JdWdKtW 3 hours ago

