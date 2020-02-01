Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Budget 2020 provides big income tax relief for individuals

Budget 2020 provides big income tax relief for individuals

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* In a major relief for individual taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a new regime of personal income tax.

"Under the new personal income tax regime, individual taxpayers to pay tax at a reduced rate of 10 per cent for income between Rs 5 lakh and 7.5 lakh against the current rate...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Should you opt for Modi govt's new income tax regime introduced in Budget?

Should you opt for Modi govt's new income tax regime introduced in Budget? 04:31

 One of the most anticipated decisions in the Union Budget concerned income tax.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Should you opt for Modi govts new income tax regime introduced in Budget [Video]Should you opt for Modi govts new income tax regime introduced in Budget

Should you opt for Modi govts new income tax regime introduced in Budget

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 04:31Published

Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime [Video]Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime

In her Budget 2020-21 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new optional income tax regime. Under the new regime, tax slabs have been reduced for annual incomes up to Rs 15..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Budget 2020: From income tax relief to LIC IPO, here are the key highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) presented the Union Budget 2020 in Parliament. While major takeaways include a new income tax...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesHinduZee NewsMid-Day

Top news of the day, February 1, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) proposed to simplify the Income-Tax law while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament to...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.