Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers longest budget speech, breaks own record

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers longest budget speech, breaks own record

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Saturday presented her second union budget and made the record of delivering the longest budget speech.

Her budget speech, keenly heard across the aisle of parliament, lasted for over 2 hours 40 minutes, breaking the 2019 record of 2 hours and 17 minutes.

The Finance Minister had...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with 'bahi-khata' ahead of speech

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with 'bahi-khata' ahead of speech 02:05

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed with the Union Budget papers ahead of her Parliament speech.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime [Video]Budget: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime

In her Budget 2020-21 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new optional income tax regime. Under the new regime, tax slabs have been reduced for annual incomes up to Rs 15..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:39Published

Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief | Oneindia News [Video]Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief | Oneindia News

Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave relief to taxpayers during her budget speech. #Budget2020 #NirmalaSitharaman..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Income tax, health, education, infrastructure: Key highlights of Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday, which was based on three prominent themes – aspirational India, economic...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Budget 2020 live updates | Cut in tax rate, sops for social sectors expected

Live updates from the Parliament as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her second budget.
Hindu Also reported by •DNAMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deepakpande77

deepak pande RT @TheQuint: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut short her #Budget speech as she felt unwell after speaking for a record 160 minutes.… 41 seconds ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News #MiddayNews | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget for the Ease of living of all citizens. Mo… https://t.co/rpQkWwOMG7 42 seconds ago

black_scorps

blackscorpions RT @one_by_two: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance; She will present her second #Budget2020 today! But… 42 seconds ago

imrealsachin

sachin jangra RT @htTweets: #BudgetWithHT | “People earning till Rs 5 lakh need not pay any income tax," says finance minister @nsitharaman Check revis… 50 seconds ago

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror Longest speech in #Budget history: Finance Minister @nsitharaman breaks budget speech record, cuts short speech aft… https://t.co/EhdwGSbltY 1 minute ago

malikmusahidafq

मलिक मुशाहिद पंडितMalik Musahid Pandit ملک مشاہد RT @AudaciousQuest: Nirmala Sitharaman predicts GDP growth rate at 10%. Why such small vision? Why not 420 %? RSS's Finance Minister shou… 1 minute ago

epatrakaar

E Patrakaar - Shravan Shukla RT ANINewsUP: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: I congratulate Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitha… https://t.co/2AfiDQT7fd 1 minute ago

GabbarSinggg

Gabbar #RT @ANI: RT @ANINewsUP: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: I congratulate Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Ni… https://t.co/0bAwJ3IMgG 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.