Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers longest budget speech, breaks own record
Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Saturday presented her second union budget and made the record of delivering the longest budget speech.
Her budget speech, keenly heard across the aisle of parliament, lasted for over 2 hours 40 minutes, breaking the 2019 record of 2 hours and 17 minutes.
The Finance Minister had...
