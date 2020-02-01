Global  

Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital two weeks post-accident, thanks all well-wishers for their prayers

Bollywood Life Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The car in which Shabana Azmi was traveling rammed headlong at high speed into a truck while on the way to Pune.
