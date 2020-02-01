UP CM Yogi Adityanath targets AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal endorsed by Pakistan Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Yogi Adityanath is named fifth after Prime Minister Modi, Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in BJP's list of star campaigners for Delhi. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this