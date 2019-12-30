Global  

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold rallies in Delhi from February 4-5

Zee News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Both the leaders will conduct rallies in Jangpura, Sangam Vihar, Kondli and Hauz Khas areas here on February 4 and 5. Meanwhile, the Congress will release its manifesto on Sunday for the assembly elections in Delhi.
