Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold rallies in Delhi from February 4-5

Both the leaders will conduct rallies in Jangpura, Sangam Vihar, Kondli and Hauz Khas areas here on February 4 and 5. Meanwhile, the Congress will release its manifesto on Sunday for the assembly elections in Delhi.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA BJP President Amit Shah addressed the workers' conference at Indira Gandhi Stadium to excite the activists .. During this time he lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. He also.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:00Published on January 5, 2020 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Yogi & UP Police were complicit in CAA crackdown | Oneindia News DELHI BATTLES BONE-CHILLING COLD, Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship LAw with #IndiaSupportsCAA,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:02Published on December 30, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources 'Something terribly wrong has happened': Congress moves NHRC over UP Police action during anti-CAA protests Top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, were part of the delegation that met the NHRC on Monday.

DNA 1 week ago





Tweets about this