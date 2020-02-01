Global  

324 return from Wuhan, test negative; another batch arrives today

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Air India’s special flight flew back from Wuhan, ground zero of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, with the first batch of 324 Indians on Saturday morning. Later in the day, another Boeing 747 took off for Wuhan to evacuate an estimated 300-350 more Indians. It’s scheduled to return Sunday morning.
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak 01:38

 WUHAN, CHINA — According to Bloomberg, China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths. About 60 thousand patients are being monitored. The number of confirmed cases now surpasses the number of SARS epidemic in China in 2003. Channel News Asia reports,...

