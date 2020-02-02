Global  

In 2nd incident, man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh; detained

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Two days after a youth opened fire on the anti-CAA protesters, a man fired bullets in the air in Shaheen Bagh area, a key site of the protests. The police have detained the man.

Following Saturday's incident, there was panic and anger in the area where an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest has been...
News video: Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police

Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police 02:32

 Days after a teenager fired at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia area of Delhi, now a man fired in the Shaheen Bagh area.

Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes [Video]Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes

MAN OPENS FIRE AT JAMIA PROTEST, OWAISI HITS OUT AT PM MODI MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:07Published

PD: Man arrested for setting fire to sister's Phoenix home - ABC15 Crime [Video]PD: Man arrested for setting fire to sister's Phoenix home - ABC15 Crime

A man was arrested for setting fire to his sister's home in Phoenix.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:20Published


Top News of the Day | Feb 1, 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020, man opens fire at Shaheen Bagh & more

In top news of the day on Saturday, February 1, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2020-21. A man opened fire in...
DNA

Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh area, held

A man on Saturday fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police,...
IndiaTimes

d1g1t

Sandeep Kamath RT @the_hindu: In the second shooting incident in three days, a man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, opened fire, declaring that only the “voic… 2 minutes ago

balwantgparmar

Balwant G Parmar🇮🇳 RT @RanaAyyub: Man opens fire at protestors in Shaheen Bagh, raising slogans 'Glory to the Hindu Nation' .Second incident in three days. Na… 3 minutes ago

ummid

ummid.com In 2nd incident, man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh: No one was injured in the firing but… https://t.co/UsiQkZi0PU 29 minutes ago

edisonpaviles1

Edison Perter (el leon blanco) RT @madhyamam: In 2nd incident, man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh; detained https://t.co/68mo7Jucu9 32 minutes ago

madhyamam

Madhyamam In 2nd incident, man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh; detained https://t.co/68mo7Jucu9 35 minutes ago

