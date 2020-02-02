In 2nd incident, man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh; detained
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* Two days after a youth opened fire on the anti-CAA protesters, a man fired bullets in the air in Shaheen Bagh area, a key site of the protests. The police have detained the man.
Following Saturday's incident, there was panic and anger in the area where an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest has been...
