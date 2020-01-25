Global  

Journo's death: Crime branch charges Kerala IAS officer with drunk driving

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Two days after the government extended his suspension period, IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman received another setback on Saturday with the crime branch submitting a chargesheet against him in the case pertaining to the death of journalist K M Basheer. The crime branch have charged Sriram with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, destruction of public property and destruction of evidence.
