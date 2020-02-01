Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection day 2: Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer sees a decent growth

Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection day 2: Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer sees a decent growth

Bollywood Life Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection day 2: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu starrer sees a growth decent growth on the second day of 50% to collect around 4.55 crore nett on Saturday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Jawaani Jaaneman FIRST Honest Public Review ⭐⭐⭐ | Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Tabu

Jawaani Jaaneman FIRST Honest Public Review ⭐⭐⭐ | Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Tabu 03:31

 Saif Ali Khan excels in all kinds of roles but his role of a cool dude in light-themed films has been a favourite for many. Watch the public review to know what their opinion is.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jawaani Jaaneman STAR Alaya F INTERESTING And UNKNOWN Facts | Pooja Bedi [Video]Jawaani Jaaneman STAR Alaya F INTERESTING And UNKNOWN Facts | Pooja Bedi

Alaya Furniturewala has stepped into Bollywood with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. Watch the video to know some of the interesting facts about this newbie in town.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:07Published

Saif Ali Khan's Divorce With Amrita Singh, Love Story With Kareena Kapoor | Past Ka Pitara [Video]Saif Ali Khan's Divorce With Amrita Singh, Love Story With Kareena Kapoor | Past Ka Pitara

Saif Ali Khan Life Story | Divorce With Amrita Singh To Proposing Kareena Kapoor Khan. Watch Chhote Nawab's destroyed Love life with Amrita Singh and its after effects and then his love story with..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 1: The Saif Ali Khan-starrer mints Rs 3.24 crore

Saif Ali Khan has been having his moment at the movies. While not all of his performances have been welcomed with open arms, Saif has surely brought himself back...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNABollywood LifeZee NewsIndian Express

Box-Office Update: Tanhaji continues its dominance, Jawaani Jaaneman gathers speed

2020 has started on a wonderful note for Saif Ali Khan as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a blockbuster whereas Jawaani Jaaneman is trending much better than his...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.