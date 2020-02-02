Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar`s Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt

Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar`s Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
According to primary reports coming in, the terrorists lobbed the grenade at security forces deployed at Partap Park located in the Lal Chowk of Srinagar today. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grenade attack on police in Kashmir leaves 2 civilians injured [Video]Grenade attack on police in Kashmir leaves 2 civilians injured

At least two civilians were injured after militants hurled a grenade on security personnel in the north Indian state of Kashmir on January 8. Officials said the grenade, which was thrown over a wall..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

J&K: CRPF jawan, 4 others hurt in grenade attack

A security force jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said....
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

UmeshJhaJi

Umesh Kumar Jha RT @ZeeNews: Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt https://t.co/X6aBYQPYtF https://t.co/G8o1… 50 seconds ago

Mudasir85499831

Mudasir Lone Grenade Attack update Grenade Attack In Pratap park Lalchowk Heart of Srinagar 2 Civilians And 2 Security Personal… https://t.co/K9ySS5fQfC 21 minutes ago

ArbabKh02511408

Arbab Khan RT @Mudasir85499831: Grenade Attack update Grenade Attack In Pratap park Lalchowk Heart of Srinagar 2 Civilians And 2 Security Personal In… 22 minutes ago

Mudasir85499831

Mudasir Lone Grenade Attack update Grenade Attack In Pratap park Lalchowk Heart of Srinagar 2 Civilians And 2 Security Personal… https://t.co/3bfvbLLVEU 23 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt https://t.co/X6aBYQPYtF https://t.co/G8o1eugUbf 32 minutes ago

ddnewsSrinagar

DD NEWS SRINAGAR Grenade attack Update: Two civilians & two security forces personnel sustained injuries. 33 minutes ago

lovelydays_

A.Soliman™ RT @K24English: A police officer and a member of the Iraqi Security Forces were wounded in a grenade attack during clashes with protesters… 3 days ago

K24English

Kurdistan 24 English A police officer and a member of the Iraqi Security Forces were wounded in a grenade attack during clashes with pro… https://t.co/MHLxOxRqGl 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.