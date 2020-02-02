Umesh Kumar Jha RT @ZeeNews: Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt https://t.co/X6aBYQPYtF https://t.co/G8o1… 50 seconds ago Mudasir Lone Grenade Attack update Grenade Attack In Pratap park Lalchowk Heart of Srinagar 2 Civilians And 2 Security Personal… https://t.co/K9ySS5fQfC 21 minutes ago Arbab Khan RT @Mudasir85499831: Grenade Attack update Grenade Attack In Pratap park Lalchowk Heart of Srinagar 2 Civilians And 2 Security Personal In… 22 minutes ago Mudasir Lone Grenade Attack update Grenade Attack In Pratap park Lalchowk Heart of Srinagar 2 Civilians And 2 Security Personal… https://t.co/3bfvbLLVEU 23 minutes ago Zee News Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt https://t.co/X6aBYQPYtF https://t.co/G8o1eugUbf 32 minutes ago DD NEWS SRINAGAR Grenade attack Update: Two civilians & two security forces personnel sustained injuries. 33 minutes ago A.Soliman™ RT @K24English: A police officer and a member of the Iraqi Security Forces were wounded in a grenade attack during clashes with protesters… 3 days ago Kurdistan 24 English A police officer and a member of the Iraqi Security Forces were wounded in a grenade attack during clashes with pro… https://t.co/MHLxOxRqGl 3 days ago