Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
According to primary reports coming in, the terrorists lobbed the grenade at security forces deployed at Partap Park located in the Lal Chowk of Srinagar today. 
Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack

 Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack on Sunday afternoon (February 2nd ) in Srinagar in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to police. Police tweeted that two civilians and two security personnel were injured when the assailants...

Grenade attack on police post in Kashmir leaves at least one severely injured [Video]Grenade attack on police post in Kashmir leaves at least one severely injured

A grenade attack on a police post in Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir state in north India has left at least one person injured on January 24.

Terrorits lob grenade at Habak Chowk in Srinagar [Video]Terrorits lob grenade at Habak Chowk in Srinagar

Terrorits lob grenade at Habak Chowk in Srinagar

J&K: CRPF jawan, 4 others hurt in grenade attack

A security force jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said....
Afghan Security forces suffer heavy casualties in Kunduz

(MENAFN - Khaama Press) Taliban fighters killed at least 15 Afghan security forces in an attack on a base in northern Kunduz province on T...
