Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulent coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK.
With the highly contagious Coronavirus gripping the globe, many Chinese travelers can't visit the country's museums right now. Museums around China have been forced to temporarily close their doors due to the virus outbreak. Now, according to CNN, the museums are bringing the art exhibits to the...
India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.
India has cancelled all visas issued to foreign nationals coming from China and has made universal thermal screening mandatory for all flights from Singapore and...