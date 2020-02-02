Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China

Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulent coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: China Moves Museum Exhibits Online Due To Coronavirus

China Moves Museum Exhibits Online Due To Coronavirus 00:32

 With the highly contagious Coronavirus gripping the globe, many Chinese travelers can't visit the country's museums right now. Museums around China have been forced to temporarily close their doors due to the virus outbreak. Now, according to CNN, the museums are bringing the art exhibits to the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese man attacks police officers who stop him from boarding train without wearing mask during coronavirus outbreak [Video]Chinese man attacks police officers who stop him from boarding train without wearing mask during coronavirus outbreak

A man attacked the police officers who stopped him from boarding a train without wearing a mask during the coronavirus outbreak in eastern China.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day [Video]China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China. There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far. 300..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: India cancels valid visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China in last two weeks

India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks. On...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayWorldNewsKhaleej TimesRIA Nov.Zee News

'Mandatory thermal screening, quarantine': India steps up efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus

India has cancelled all visas issued to foreign nationals coming from China and has made universal thermal screening mandatory for all flights from Singapore and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pankaj10419939

Pankaj RT @morningkashmir: Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China @Samkaul @DrSyedSe… 4 days ago

Aku66545735

Aku RT @OpIndia_com: Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China https://t.co/Ds6vFOaU… 4 days ago

MantramugdhBona

मंत्रमुग्ध बौना RT @travelobiz: Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China. #China #Coronavirus… 4 days ago

Misnomer30

Preksha RT @NewIndianXpress: @WHO @scribesoldier @xpressandhra India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners re… 4 days ago

colaicecream

Rashmi Agrawal RT @carandbike: The Coronavirus outbreak could see Chinese travellers being deported back to China from India, which could adversely affect… 4 days ago

khany25

yoko tsuno RT @timesofindia: #Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China ''Holders of alre… 4 days ago

ics_delhi

ICS, New Delhi RT @ttindia: India has temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulen… 4 days ago

ImVinod529

Vinod Rathod RT @rameshlaus: Due to #CoronaVirus outbreak, India temporarily suspends e-visa for Chinese citizens.. Also, for other nationalities who… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.