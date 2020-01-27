Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav Desai and sister-in-law Rupal organise a puja for Rashami's win

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav Desai and sister-in-law Rupal organise a puja for Rashami's win

Bollywood Life Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's team and her brother Gaurav Desai and sister-in-law Rupal Desai had organised a puja for Rashami Desai's win at Bigg Boss
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased [Video]Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased

Check out what Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant and Apna Sapna Money Money actress Koena Mitra have to say to Asim Riaz Choudhary's parents about Asim Riaz and also she slammed Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:57Published

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 08:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 January 31 Update: What stopped Himanshi from confessing her love for Asim?

Bigg Boss 13 January 31 Update: What stopped Himanshi from confessing her love for Asim?Love has taken over the otherwise belligerent Bigg Boss house. Asim is head over heels in love with Himanshi, but she appears to be a bit reluctant. Rashami and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother, Umar, reacts to Shefali Jariwala's comment that Asim was hitting on her

Bigg Boss 13: After Shefali Jariwala's comment that Asim Riaz was low key hitting on her, his brother Umar has reacted
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

rashamians

Raza Khalid 💞💞 RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav Desai and sister-in-law Rupal organise a puja for Rashami's win #BiggBos… 9 seconds ago

QuereshiFarha

Farha quereshi RT @BiggBossWorld: @justvoot Bigg Boss 13 and Rashami Desai! #RashamiDesai #AsliFans #BB13OnVoot 38 seconds ago

PinkiSi42026438

Queen Of Hearts Rashami 💞💞💞💞 RT @pinkvilla: #BiggBoss13 PROMO: Did #RashamiDesai call off her relationship with #ArhaanKhan? Find Out - https://t.co/KdqtrEZu5Q 2 minutes ago

Rashi85802864

Rashi💞 RT @pinkvilla: #BiggBoss13: #ArhaanKhan says #Devoleena is trying to befriend #SidharthShukla & #RashamiDesai for publicity - https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

MsmMalar

Malar vizhi 15 RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is frustrated as Salman Khan shows the clip of Himanshi Khurana discussing about Arhaan Kha… 5 minutes ago

Rikasingh10

Rika singh RT @indiacom: In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of #BiggBoss 13, #DevoleenaBhattacharjee comes in support of #RashamiDesai against #Him… 7 minutes ago

DesaiPage

Rashami Desai Army💪💪 RT @pinkvilla: #BiggBoss13 PREVIEW: #SalmanKhan BASHES #HimanshiKhurana for talking about #RashamiDesai and #ArhaanKhan's matter - https:/… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.