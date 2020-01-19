Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Maharashtra > NRC will not be implemented in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

NRC will not be implemented in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

DNA Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
It is to be noted that the Shiv Sena voted for the CAA to be passed in the parliament.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘You build Ram temple, we’ll build Babri masjid’: Abu Azmi’s son warns Uddhav

‘You build Ram temple, we’ll build Babri masjid’: Abu Azmi’s son warns Uddhav 03:45

 Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s son has dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his scheduled Ayodhya visit.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Rahul Gandhi visits temples': Sena invites allies for Uddhav's Ayodhya trip [Video]'Rahul Gandhi visits temples': Sena invites allies for Uddhav's Ayodhya trip

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, will visit the temple town of Ayodhya, once the Shiv Sena-led coalition government completes 100 days in office.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:31Published

Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate in event, Uddhav Thackeray flags of Dream Run [Video]Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate in event, Uddhav Thackeray flags of Dream Run

Mumbai Marathon 2020 kicked off in the morning of Jan 19. Multitude of runners participated in the 17th edition of the marathon. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flagged of the Dream Run of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Budget 2020 a raw deal for Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray


Indian Express

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Nagpur Metro`s Aqua line through video conferencing

Known as the Aqua Line, a total of 24.50 kms of metro with six stations has become operational for the people of the state`s second capital, while another five...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

suchitra_puli

Suchitra Pulimamidi RT @dna: NRC will not be implemented in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/lVhhPJQiFu 25 minutes ago

dna

DNA NRC will not be implemented in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/lVhhPJQiFu 2 hours ago

drramashish1980

Dr Ramashish Shukla @priyankac19 NRC and npr will not get implemented in maharashtra.....shame on uddhav thackery...this is not bal tha… https://t.co/Te007HoM1o 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.