Amber Heard admits hitting Johnny Depp in leaked audio conversation

Bollywood Life Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
'I can't promise you I won't get physical again,' the actress can be heard saying.
Amber Heard Admits to Hitting Johnny Depp in Leaked Audio Recording

The 'Aquaman' actress is accused of punching her former husband but she plays down as merely 'hitting' him and is 'sorry' she didn't give him 'a proper slap.'
Johnny Depp's lawyer says Amber Heard 'perpetrated serial violence' against ex-husband

Johnny Depp is standing by his accusations of abuse against Amber Heard after audio surfaced of them arguing about physical altercations in 2015.
