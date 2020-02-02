Global  

DMK`s Stalin joins hand with Prashant Kishor for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly poll

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
DMK chief Stalin posted a tweet saying that many young people of Tamil Nadu are joining the DMK under I-PAC's banner to help the party win 2021 Assembly poll and restore the state to its former glory.
In response, I-PAC thanked Stalin for the opportunity and said that it will help the party secure an emphatic victory in 2021.
DNA

