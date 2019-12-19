Global  

Mumbai Crime: Father-son duo stabbed for playing loud music during birthday party in Borivli

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
In a shocking incident, a father-son duo were stabbed by their neighbour for playing loud music during a birthday celebration in Gorai in Borivali West.

While speaking to *Mumbai Mirror*, Inspector Dhananjay Ligade of the MHB Colony police station said, "The accused has been arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC)...
